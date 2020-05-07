Fort Bend County launches new COVID-19 testing sites in Katy, Richmond

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County is opening new COVID-19 testing sites in Richmond and Katy. The other three sites are in Rosenberg, Sugar Land, and Missouri City.

The Richmond site is in the parking lot at the Gallery Furniture store, 7227 West Grand Parkway South.

The Katy site is at Seven Lakes High School, 9251 South Fry Road.

The testing sites are free for all residents and now available in all county precincts. However, testing sites require an appointment. Fort Bend County residents can sign up online at this link or call (281) 238-2363 on weekdays from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

AccessHealth will be performing the tests, and LabCorp will be providing the test kits as well as providing the test results. The sites offer drive-thru testing, and the results are returned in three to five days. Each location can do 200 tests per day.

The expansion of testing will allow the county to better track the spread of the coronavirus as the state reopens for business.

Full details on all the testing sites can be found at this link.