Forecaster talks about biggest threats during 2020 hurricane season

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton talked to Jamie Rhome, a storm surge specialist with the National Hurricane Center, about the biggest threats during this year’s hurricane season, which starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

You can watch the interview in the video attached to this story.

Stay tuned for information about the upcoming KPRC 2 hurricane special, airing sometime in early June.

