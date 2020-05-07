Forecaster talks about biggest threats during 2020 hurricane season
KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton talked to Jamie Rhome, a storm surge specialist with the National Hurricane Center, about the biggest threats during this year’s hurricane season, which starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
You can watch the interview in the video attached to this story.
Stay tuned for information about the upcoming KPRC 2 hurricane special, airing sometime in early June.
