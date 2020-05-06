Stafford High School class of 2020 now featured on digital billboards

STAFFORD, Texas – With graduation ceremonies canceled throughout the area -- and likely the entire country, for that matter -- officials at one school district decided they’d do something special for their 2020 graduating high school seniors.

The Stafford Municipal School District is now displaying students’ photos on a rotating basis on all four of the digital billboards in Stafford.

The district has 195 graduating seniors from Stafford High School.

Eight-second messages will rotate among other advertisers on all four billboards, about once about every minute – 1,250 times per day, according to a news release from Clear Channel.

There are a total of 50 designs, each featuring up to four students’ photos.

Messages will run throughout the month of May.