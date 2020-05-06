One Good Thing: Dickinson High School teachers surprise graduating seniors

DICKINSON, Texas – Like other seniors, Dickinson High School 12th graders missed out on a lot this spring semester, including graduation. So, teachers and administrators cooked up a plan to celebrate the missed milestone.

They presented the seniors with yard signs that had their photos and congratulated them on graduating.

The teachers dressed up in silly outfits then fanned out on school buses across Dickinson ISD to deliver them personally.

