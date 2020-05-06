Man shot 6 times while sitting in car in SW Houston, police say; search for suspects underway

HOUSTON – Police are searching for suspects they said shot a man six times while he was sitting in his car in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:40 a.m. in the 13900 block of White Heather Drive.

According to HPD, initial arriving officers saw a group of men walking away from the scene. Officers said they arrived to find a man with nearly six gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to a nearby trauma center and is currently in stable condition.

According to officers, there were two shooters involved in the incident.