Former Astros player recognized for helping tenants by waiving 2 months rent during pandemic

HOUSTON – Former Astros player Michael Bourn is being recognized after helping his tenants by waiving tenants’ rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented Bourn with a resolution for his generosity and kindness. Bourn, who owns several affordable income apartment complexes, decided to waive rents for 60 to 70 tenants for April and May.

“Everybody is in this together, everybody is losing money; and I knew I had to do something for my tenants. Some people don’t even have a place to sleep in, so knew this needed to be done,” Bourn said.

Watch Bourne’s remarks during the honoring: