Dog, puppies rescued in 2 gut-wrenching animal abuse cases, Houston SPCA says

HOUSTON – An adult dog and two puppies were rescued in two different animal abuse cases, according to Houston SPCA.

Officials said in one case, a Labrador-mix puppy was choked and thrown out of an apartment in Greenspoint. The owner of the puppy was caught on video on video choking the dog on the back porch before taking it inside and then throwing the puppy out the front door, officials said. On April 24, a warrant was served by Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and the puppy was rescued by the Houston SPCA, where it will be cared for until a hearing.

In the second case, a dog and puppy were rescued by police and SPCA in southeast Houston after a video shows the owner stabbing the dog in the face with a knife as it is tied with shoestrings, officials said. The dog and puppy were recovered and received treatment by a veterinarian, including fleas and skin issues, officials said.

“We know that about 60% of households experiencing domestic violence have children and pets in the home,” said Jo Sullivan, a licensed social worker who also serves as interim Vice President of Development at the Houston SPCA. “And we also know that stress, isolation, and uncertainty that can stem from COVID-19 can dramatically increase the incidence of family violence. The most important thing anyone witnessing or experiencing domestic violence can do is safely report to local authorities or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline (1-800-799-7233).”

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or file a report online.