Clerk kills robber during northeast Houston holdup, police say

HOUSTON – A clerk shot and killed a robber during a holdup Wednesday at a convenience store in northeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at the corner of Maxey and Wallisville roads.

Houston police said four people arrived at the store in a vehicle and one of them, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, forced his way into the store. Police said the clerk grabbed a gun and fired four times, killing the robber.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing at least two other people flee the scene in a vehicle while a third person ran away on foot.

The clerk was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.