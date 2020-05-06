Celebrating something big? Send your loved one a singing ‘quarantinigram’ performed by Princess Corona

HOUSTON – Do you have a special event to celebrate? Send Over Quarantinigrams By Tianna! She will come to your doorstep (over 6 feet away) for a singing telegram!

Options include:

$50 for videos and $100 for social distance in person appearances in the greater Houston area with 72 hours notice. Payments by Venmo to Tianna-Hall, Zelle to 832-741-0930 or PayPal to Bookings@TiannaHall.com.

And characters you can choose from are:

Coronamom: A box wine swilling, day drinking, yoga pants or pajama pants wearing hot mess complete with a messy bun & an obnoxious T-shirt saying of some sort. She is armed with Lysol, charged kid proof iPads and Xanax. She may or may not be following the curriculum that is being dictated from the school districts for homeschooling her kids. They may or may not be learning from episodes of tiger king on Netflix at this point.

PrincessCorona: The pretty blonde cousin of the corona virus. She thinks her evil cousin is a real a$$, So she’s out to spread good cheer for the corona family name and the other part of the family that makes beer and likes to throw parties on beaches. Who doesn’t love that? She’s the sort that is complete with full makeup, hair, jewels, a ridiculously over the top crown and evening or cocktail dress.

QueenCovid19: A southern belle beauty queen, complete with southern sass, a toilet paper sash of her title, a tiara, rhinestone jewelry befitting a beauty queen, a penchant for country music, pride for being a true Texan, and a hot blooded temper not befitting a southern lady, she’s a perfect fit for Texans and pageant fans!

Quarantinigram by Tianna Hall the jazz Singer: The original quarantinigram and a classic singing telegram customized to your liking in the swing era style.

Quarantinizella: The opera singingtelegram is an Italian primadonna and a bit of a diva complete with a ball gown, enormous hair, makeup and jewelry and attitude to spare. She’s great for breaking up the monotony of the quarantine with the spectacle of a bonafide operatic soprano showing up and singing a Puccini aria or a Bellini art song for something completely absurd in the middle of the day.

Also, here’s Princess Corona showing up for an in person social distancing appearance singing telegram with her battery powered speaker and brightening up the day for one birthday girl and her neighbors and their families.

MORE CHARACTERS ADDED REGULARLY! Learn more HERE!

