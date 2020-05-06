5 things for Houstonians to know on Wednesday, May 6

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, May 6:

1. Here are some of the best places to watch the Blue Angels flyover in Houston

The Blue Angels will roar through the skies above Houston this afternoon, with a route that starts in The Woodlands at 12:30 p.m. and ends at Ellington at 1 p.m. You can see the entire route here.

Officials are urging everyone to observe social distancing while watching the flyover. We’ve put together a map of some of the best places in town to watch the spectacle meant to honor health care workers, first responders and front-line workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Learn about the Kingwood-based Blue Angels pilot who will fly over Houston on Wednesday

The Blue Angels will be flying over Texas this week honoring frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including one pilot with Houston-area ties.

Major Frank Zastoupil a U.S Marine Corps pilot will be flying over Houston Wednesday, including the downtown skyline twice with his two copilots.

He graduated from Kingwood High School in 2005, moving on to Texas A&M University where he graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology in 2009.

3. Gov. Greg Abbott announces modifications to executive order, allows hair salons to reopen Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced some modifications and clarifications to his April 27 executive order Tuesday and said that barbershops, nail salons and hairdressers can reopen beginning Friday with some restrictions.

On Friday, May 8, Abbott said cosmetology salons, hair salons, tanning salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen. While Abbott said he is giving business owners the opportunity to reopen, he is not forcing anyone to do so unless they want to.

4. Abbott to meet with Trump on Thursday about coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Abbott’s office.

5. These are Gov. Abbott’s new guidelines for weddings and funerals in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued some clarifications Tuesday to the executive order he signed last week for the phased reopening of Texas.

Among the clarifications, he issued some new guidelines for people attending or providing services for funerals, burials, memorials, and weddings.

