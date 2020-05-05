Tune in to storytime with George Strait this morning

Published: May 5, 2020, 9:05 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:10 am

George Strait will be the special guest for Stars of Texas Storytime today on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.

The King of Country will read the children’s book “Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner” at 10 a.m. on Facebook live.

In April, First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced Stars of Texas Storytime, a virtual story time program for children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m., a special Texan goes live on the governor’s Facebook page to read a children’s book.

Previous guests include Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, and Colt McCoy.