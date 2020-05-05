Tune in to storytime with George Strait this morning
George Strait will be the special guest for Stars of Texas Storytime today on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.
The King of Country will read the children’s book “Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner” at 10 a.m. on Facebook live.
In April, First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced Stars of Texas Storytime, a virtual story time program for children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m., a special Texan goes live on the governor’s Facebook page to read a children’s book.
Previous guests include Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, and Colt McCoy.
