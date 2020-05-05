Texas ranks low in number of coronavirus restrictions it has in place, study says

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – With Texas slowly reopening and the rest of the country cautiously lifting stay-at-home restrictions, a new report ranks the Lone Star State at No. 8 for the fewest coronavirus restrictions overall.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, ranked each state at a 100-point scale with metrics such as stay-home orders, social distancing protocols and face mask ordinances. Then the weighted average was determined to calculate an overall score.

The interactive map above ranks each state from less restrictive to most.

Texas is currently in a “phase 1” reopening, where dine-in restaurants, retail outlets, movie theaters and malls can open with 25-percent capacity.

Currently, South Dakota is ranked No. 1 with the fewest coronavirus cases, while Hawaii is at the bottom for strict travel restrictions.

Top 10 states with fewest restrictions

South Dakota Utah North Dakota Missouri Idaho Tennessee Montana Texas Florida Iowa

Top 10 states with the most restrictions

Hawaii Rhode Island District of Columbia Illinois Pennsylvania New Jersey New York Massachusetts Ohio Connecticut

