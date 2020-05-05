88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Texas ranks low in number of coronavirus restrictions it has in place, study says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, restrictions, coronavirus, report, WalletHub
A cyclist passes a mural painted on a boarded up business closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to relax some restrictions that have been imposed on businesses. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A cyclist passes a mural painted on a boarded up business closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to relax some restrictions that have been imposed on businesses. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – With Texas slowly reopening and the rest of the country cautiously lifting stay-at-home restrictions, a new report ranks the Lone Star State at No. 8 for the fewest coronavirus restrictions overall.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, ranked each state at a 100-point scale with metrics such as stay-home orders, social distancing protocols and face mask ordinances. Then the weighted average was determined to calculate an overall score.

Source: WalletHub

The interactive map above ranks each state from less restrictive to most.

Texas is currently in a “phase 1” reopening, where dine-in restaurants, retail outlets, movie theaters and malls can open with 25-percent capacity.

Currently, South Dakota is ranked No. 1 with the fewest coronavirus cases, while Hawaii is at the bottom for strict travel restrictions.

Top 10 states with fewest restrictions

  1. South Dakota
  2. Utah
  3. North Dakota
  4. Missouri
  5. Idaho
  6. Tennessee
  7. Montana
  8. Texas
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa

Top 10 states with the most restrictions

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rhode Island
  3. District of Columbia
  4. Illinois
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. New Jersey
  7. New York
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Ohio
  10. Connecticut

To learn more about the report, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: