Pearland photographer shares commitment and pain of healthcare workers battling COVID-19

PEARLAND, Texas – It’s the face of commitment, resolve, separation and love. A photographer is capturing moving photos of a group of Houston area healthcare professionals who are on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus with their families.

“My project is all about wearing the mask,” said photographer Shan Cathey, of Pearland.

The collection of photos called “The Sacrifice” was captured by Cathey. She said she was inspired by the recent trend in porch photography but this project has a much more serious tone and purpose.

“I wanted to show the face behind a medical worker,” Cathey said. “Who they’re leaving behind to make the sacrifice for us to fight every day.”

The photos show healthcare workers embracing their loved ones, masking up for duty and heading out for battle. Cathey said she knew she was onto something after one of the featured nurses expressed her gratitude.

“She said, ‘LaShan, I’m so appreciative that you’re doing this project,’” Cathey recalled. “'I love this because I want people to know this hurts when we leave.'”

Cathey’s other goal is to encourage people outside of healthcare to wear protective masks. If not for themselves, for the doctors, nurses and first responders they call heroes. Some of whom are sending a message through “The Sacrifice.”

“'This is my family and this is who I do it for every day,” Cathey said, recalling what one nurse told her. “'So wear the mask and do this for me. If you care about me just do this one thing for me so I can go back home to my family.'”

Click here to see the photo project honoring local healthcare workers