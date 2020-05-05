One Good Thing: Surprise parade for high school senior in Spring captured on video

SPRING, Texas – Video of a surprise parade for a local high school senior is warming the hearts of many.

Jenna of Klein Hollins High School in Spring was feeling a bit bummed about all of cancellations and postponements of her school events, including winter guard, a trip to New York City, and prom.

Jenna’s family, friends, and neighbors teamed up to lift her spirits.

