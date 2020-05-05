Deputy, DPS trooper injured after rescuing residents from fire in Pearland, officials say

PEARLAND, Texas – A DPS trooper and deputy were transported to the hospital after saving residents from a fire at a Pearland residence Monday night, officials said.

The call dropped at around 11:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Abbeywood Drive, officials said. DPS Trooper Steven Woodard said a trooper and a deputy were able to help a woman on a back porch who was trapped inside the burning home. They also tried looking for the father of the household, who was already out of the home.

Officials said the deputy and the trooper only had smoke inhalation injuries due to searching the residence. Once Pearland EMS arrived at the scene, they transported the deputy and the trooper, officials said. Firefighters said the deputy is still currently being treated.