ASK 2: Is METRO delivering face masks to residents?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we're dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is METRO delivering face masks to residents?

Answer: No, METRO is not delivering face masks or any other PPE equipment to Houston residents. They are however providing grocery delivery services to individuals with disabilities.

The Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities conducted a survey to determine the need for this service and it turns out many people with disabilities were having a hard time getting to a grocery store.

With the help of the City of Houston, the Houston Food Bank and stores like Sam’s and Walmart, METROLift is able to deliver thousands of boxes of food for free for people in need. Now, METROLift’s normal services are still active, so these grocery deliveries are not impacting those routes. In some cases, if a rider needs a face mask, METROLift operators at times, may have them available and distribute to the rider for protection.