5 things for Houstonians to know on Tuesday, May 5

1. 5 Houston-area malls reopen Tuesday. Here’s what we know.

On Tuesday, five malls across the Houston area will reopen their doors for shoppers.

Baybrook, Deerbrook, First Colony, Willowbrook and The Woodlands malls open at 11 a.m.

The malls said they have new safety measures in place and want you to maintain social distancing if you’re heading out to shop.

2. List of food distribution sites in the Houston area this week

Here is a list of food distribution events that are going on in the Houston area this week.

Most of these types of events end when supplies run out.

3. Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash; 10 people and six cars involved

The driver investigators said was “high on something” when he plowed into several stopped cars at a Houston intersection traveling up to 100 miles per hour has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Ten people and six cars were involved. One man died, and seven others were injured, including the driver at-fault and two children — a 2-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister, investigators said.

Houston Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday when several cars were stopped at a light along Reed Rd. at Almeda Rd.

The driver-at-fault came from behind the stopped cars and “did not appear to brake” before plowing into them.

4. ‘Between 0 and 100%’: Texas schools weigh the odds of students returning this fall

Texas schools might start bringing students back to classrooms on staggered schedules in the fall. Or they might have some students show up at school while others continue their course work online.

Or they might stay completely virtual until 2021.

While it’s much too early to pin down all the permutations of how and where COVID-19 might remain a health risk come August, Texas superintendents are starting to game out how public education will look next fall.

5. Here’s the route the Blue Angels will take during their Houston flyover on Wednesday

The Blue Angels have been thanking front-line workers as they do their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by conducting flyovers in various cities.

On Tuesday morning, the Blue Angels released the route the planes will take when they fly over Houston.

