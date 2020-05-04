Intoxicated man leads authorities on chase with baby, intoxicated minor in vehicle, officials say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after authorities said he led authorities on a chase while driving drunk with a baby and an intoxicated minor in the vehicle.

The incident happened Monday in the 2800 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said the man, identified as Jaaziel Santos, refused to stop when authorities attempted to pull him over and led them on a short chase.

The chase ended 1100 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West. Authorities said Santos was showing signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, Herman said.

Authorities found Santos’ 8-month-old and an intoxicated minor in his vehicle. Both were released to a guardian at the location, Herman said.

Santos was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and evading in a motor vehicle.

His bail was set at $3,500 for both charges.