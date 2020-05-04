GivingTuesdayNow: These are some Houston-area organizations you can help

HOUSTON – Giving Tuesday has traditionally been the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but those that organize the day have set up another day to inspire people to be generous.

Tuesday, May 5 is #GivingTuesdayNow.

“Giving Tuesday is always, since the beginning of it, really about human connection and strengthening communities, and that is exactly what’s needed now, when there’s fear and uncertainty and polarizing forces, and those things are threatening social as well as economic collapse, in addition to all the health uncertainty and fear,” Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the initiative, told Fast Company.

Here are a few organizations in the Houston area that are participating in this year’s event.

Julia C. Hester House

Julia C. Hester House is a long-standing community center in Fifth Ward, helping to empower, build and sustain area-residents.

Donations can be made here and will support mechanisms that focus on youth development, senior services, social services and workforce development.

The Rose

The Rose is the Houston-area's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization providing mammography screening, diagnosis, early access to treatment and support to all women regardless of their ability to pay.

Donations can be made here and will help cover the financial burdens of uninsured women facing breast cancer.

iWrite

iWRITE is a Houston-based nonprofit organization that promotes literacy, creativity and learning for children.

Donations can be made here and will support the development of digital reading and writing resources for local children.

Fresh Arts

Fresh Arts is dedicated to strengthening the sustainability and vibrancy of Houston’s arts sector by bolstering the capacity and professional practice of artists and arts organizations and enhancing the public’s engagement with the arts.

Donations can be made here and will help further the work of nurturing a local arts ecosystem designed to position artists and creative entrepreneurs for success.