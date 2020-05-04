Ask 2: Am I required to wear a mask while riding my motorcycle in Harris County?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Am I required to wear a mask while riding my motorcycle in Harris County?

The answer: No.

Last Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo amended her original order which mandated anyone 10 years or older to wear a face covering at all times when in public — with a few exemptions — after her order was superseded by the one issued by Gov. Gregg Abbott.

In the previous order, people who were driving alone were exempt from wearing masks.

The new order now encourages the use of masks, bandanas, handkerchiefs or any other form of cloth that covers the mouth and nose when in public places and no longer carries the $1,000 penalty.

However, Hidalgo says face coverings are only one form of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are not a substitute for social distancing and hand washing.

The amended face covering order will continue through 11:59 p.m. May 26.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

More coronavirus coverage

• Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• We’ve got answers to 75 of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Resources for Texans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

• Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston on our Support Local page

• Share your favorite takeout food in Houston on our pins page dedicated to takeout food

• All the coronavirus news can be found at our page dedicated to everything you need to know

• Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter

• Sign up for our text service and get your coronavirus questions answered