Can we live with coronavirus? Top officials provide no clear answers about risk reopening of economy

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw says now is the right time

HOUSTON – “As policymakers and as leaders we have to listen to the ultra-cautious public health care experts and we also have to listen to these mom and pop shops that might not ever be coming back.”

Will there be a cost in lives for reopening?

“People are going to say, well how many lives is it worth to save one job? That’s what they’re going to say, and it’s going to be made in bad faith because that’s not the right question. You can’t ask that question. I could ask a question about car accidents. I could say you can’t get on the road anymore and I’m the better moral person than you because I want to save 40,000 lives a year and you don’t."

Progress toward a vaccine will be slower than expectations

Adam Kuspa is president of The Welch Foundation, a Houston nonprofit that funds scientists and researchers who search for vaccines and cures for some of the deadliest diseases.

“It is not assured that we will have a vaccine soon,” he said. “If we had one today, it might take a year or more to vaccinate a significant portion of the most vulnerable populations around the world. We will have to learn to live with the virus for some time to come."

Nothing has changed

Dr. Kuspa says it’s important for people to remember that nothing has changed regarding the biology of the virus. There is still no cure and no vaccine.

When will we know if reopening is a mistake?

“We’ll have to see how it goes the next few weeks,” Kuspa said. “It’s usually about 14 days from exposure to symptoms. Assuming the infection rate does not increase dramatically, and the hospitalization rate does not increase dramatically, that will be a good thing.”

Celebrating Ramadan during a pandemic

Lubabah Abdullah is the Executive Director of The Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR Houston. She discusses the many changes in the way Muslims are celebrating Ramadan this year. Professor Craig Considine, a scholar of Islam in the Rice University Department of Sociology, is also a guest on Newsmakers.

