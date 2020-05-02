These two local suburbs were ranked among the top 25 in America, new ranking says

HOUSTON – Two local suburbs have been ranked among the top 25 places to live in America.

Niche.com put out its annual ranking for best places to live, in which it ranks livability of an area based on key factors like quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

The ranking breaks down into categories, including the best suburbs. According to the 2020 ranking, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch are among the top 25 best suburbs in America.

Cinco Ranch ranked 18 out of 25 and was given an A+ grade, with As in public schools, housing, diversity, health and fitness, family-friendliness and jobs.

Sugar Land ranked 24 out of 25 and was given an A+ grade, with As in diversity, health and fitness, public schools, housing, family-friendliness and jobs.

The only other Texas suburb to make the top 25 was Coppell in Dallas.

Head to Niche.com’s Best Places to Live ranking to see where other Texas suburbs landed on the list.