How to protect your pets from COVID-19

HOUSTON – Although only a small number of animals around the world have become infected with coronavirus, pet owners may still be concerned about how to protect their furry companions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that in some situations in which the virus can spread from people to animals so pet owners are recommended to treat their pets as if they were a human family member.

Here are ways to protect your pets from COVID-19, according to recommendations from the CDC:

Do not let your pets interact with people or other pets outside your household

Keep cats indoors when possible to avoid contact with other animals or people

Walk dogs on a leash and keep them 6 feet apart from other dogs and humans

Avoid dog parks or large public places

If you believe your pet may have contracted the virus, the CDC recommends to stay home and contact your veterinarian.

Here are recommendations to follow If you become sick with COVID-19 and have to care for your pets, according to the CDC:

Restrict contact including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked and sharing food or bedding

Wear a face covering and wash your hands before and after every interaction

If possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick

What animals have become infected with the new coronavirus?

The first reported case in the United States was a tiger from New York City’s Bronx Zoo who contracted the disease from an infected zookeeper.

On April 22, two house cats in New York tested positive after possible contact with infected humans. On the same day, four more tigers and three lions from the Bronx Zoo also tested positive, according to National Geographic.

Around the world, there are reports of minks and domestic animals including cats and dogs who have also become infected after close contact with people with COVID-19, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

There are no reports of any animals perishing from COVID-19.

Can my pet infect me with coronavirus?

The CDC says the risk of people becoming infected through an animal is low but there is not enough information to date.

However, the CDC says animals can spread other diseases, so practicing healthy habits such as washing your hands is always a good idea.