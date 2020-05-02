Houstonians organize “Adopt-A-Senior” program for class of 2020

As the outbreak of coronavirus forced schools to close for the academic year early, graduating students were robbed of traditional memories they looked forward to such as prom, senior sunrise, and commencement.

Many Houston-area school districts and universities have postponed graduation ceremonies until the summer, once it might be safer to gather for the mass celebration.

In an effort to shower seniors with love and encouragement during this time, many communities across the country have created the “Adopt-A-Senior” initiative.

The Greater Houston Adopt A Senior Facebook group helps connect generous Houstonians with local high school and college graduates.

The group will be available until May 31 to try and get as many seniors “adopted” as possible.

Those who decide to adopt a senior will celebrate the student’s milestone by giving them a graduation present.

More Adopt-A-Senior groups on Facebook:

Adopt A 2020 Senior Houston Texas Edition

Texas Adopt A Class of 2020 🎓 Senior Katy, Cypress & Spring ISD

Fort Bend Adopt a Senior 2020

Adopt a Senior-Lamar Consolidated High School

Adopt a Channelview High School Senior 2020