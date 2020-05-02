2 new testing sites open as push continues to test most vulnerable

HOUSTON – Two more Covid-19 testing sites opened in the Houston area Friday morning.

The two sites, one in the Greenspoint area and the other in Missouri City in Fort Bend County, are part of the larger effort to make sure residents in under-served neighborhoods, who are most at risk of developing life-threatening complications if they catch the virus, have easy access to testing.

New Covid-19 testing site in Missouri City

Where: Thurgood Marshall High School, 1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX. 77489

The Missouri City testing site will be operating weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The site has the capacity to do 200 tests per day. There is no requirement for symptoms to be tested but appointments are required. Testing is done without residents leaving their vehicles. To make an appointment call 281-238-2363.

“Missouri city has over 40% population of African Americans and over 70 percent minority and we have been affected worse by this virus so this is so very important,” Mayor Yolanda Ford said.

New Covid-19 testing site in Greenspoint area

Where: Griggs EC/PK/K School, 801 Regional Park Dr., Houston, Tx. 77060

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced the opening of a seventh coronavirus testing site Friday morning.

Jackson Lee said it is imperative that we keep increasing testing opportunities because mass testing is necessary.

“We are testing to save lives. we are testing so that children, when it’s appropriate, can go back to school. So that teachers can be safe. So that parents can be safe,” Jackson Lee said.