Health guidelines you should know about with Friday’s re-opening
HOUSTON – As the stay-home order expires and businesses work to slowly reopen, there are some guidelines that businesses and customers need to know.
Customers must:
- Work to maintain social distancing. If that is not possible, individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, cover coughs and rigorously practice good hand hygiene.
- Wash or disinfect your hands when you enter any business and after any interaction with any other person or item.
- Consider wearing a mask or face covering that goes over your nose and mouth when entering a business or when you are within 6 feet of a person who is not a member of your household.
- Self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell.
- Wash or sanitize hands after the payment process.
- Not be in parties of more than six people when at a restaurant.
Businesses must:
- Train all employees on appropriate cleaning, disinfecting, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and procedures.
- Screen employees and send home anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus. Any employee with symptoms has to stay home for seven days or until symptoms get better. Once symptoms have gone away, the employee will have to wait another three days before returning to work. Anyone who may have come in contact with a positive person is to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Have all employees wash their hands upon entering the business and consider having them wear masks.
- Regularly disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and any items customers come in contact with.
- Make hand-sanitizer, soap, wipes or other disinfectants readily available for employees and customers, and put up clearly visible signs to remind people to practice good hygiene.
- Encourage contactless payments. When that is not possible, have as little contact as possible.
Click here for more detailed guidelines on each specific establishment including restaurants, retail, and movie theaters.
