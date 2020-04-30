Mayor Turner gives update on coronavirus on last day of ‘stay home’ order
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner discussed the city’s response to coronavirus, one day before restaurants and retailers will be able to reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Turner and Marvin Odum, Houston’s COVID-19 Recovery Czar, provided perspective on testing and getting business safely moving forward.
Updates from presser:
- Turner reports 98 new coronavirus cases
- 4 new deaths as of Tuesday. Turner said some of the patients did not have underlying health issues
- Modified the city’s stay home and work safe order
- City permitted and sponsor events will continue to be closed, rescheduled and canceled through May
- Turner encourages those who are symptomatic to take advantage of the additional testing sites
- Turner encourages social distancing and wearing masks because the virus is still in the city. He cautions residents to not rush out to stores and restaurants
- The Houston Health Department addressed the delay in deaths due to hospitals labs linking it back to COVID-19
- The Houston Health Department asks store owners to follow safety and health guidelines as they reopen. Officials also advised restaurants to flush water from all faucets for several minutes.
- HPD Chief Art Acevedo said officer hospitalized with COVID-19 is still recovering and the department is remaining in good faith
- Acevedo said crime and homicides are up. He said aggravated assault is up 8%, and department reports a 22% increase of burglary of buildings
- Turner said details of a rental assistance programs will be released Wednesday. He said all evictions are still halted until May 18
