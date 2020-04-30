VIDEO: Truck loses load, spills raw meat, cow parts on Southwest Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON – A semi-truck lost its load on a Southwest Freeway feeder road Wednesday night, spilling raw meat and cow parts in the roadway, Houston police told KPRC 2.

The spill was reported at about 6:06 p.m. near the 7700 block of Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road.

As of 9 p.m., the feeder road remains blocked to traffic as clean up continues.

A Houston police officer at the scene told KPRC 2 the semi-truck was cut off by another driver and the truck driver slammed on the breaks, causing the load in the big rig to shift and spill on to the road. No one was injured in the incident.

The 18-wheeler driver was cited at the scene for failure to secure the load.

Cleanup is expected to be complete before 10 p.m.