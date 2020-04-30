The longest year ever? These are the stunning stories you almost forgot happened this year

HOUSTON – Is it just us or has the year seemed really long already, like we should be celebrating Christmas right now?

From local news to the national and world stages, 2020 has already dished up some pretty notable news events beyond the most notable of all -- COVID-19.

Take a look back at the year so far with us, including some of the most momentous markers for the coronavirus pandemic as it stretched around the world.

January 2: Bush fires threaten the southern coast of Australia, as firefighters work to contain the devastation.

In this Jan. 10, 2020, photo, Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon, drops fire retardant on a wildfire burning close to homes at Penrose, Australia, 165km south of Sydney. Three American crew members died Thursday when this C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officials said. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP) (AAP)

January 2: Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani is killed in a US drone strike.

Women walk past a banner of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack on Friday, in Tajrish square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Many Iranians say they are relieved that neither their country nor the United States appear primed right now for a more direct military confrontation that could lead to war. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

January 7: The World Health Organization learns of the novel coronavirus in China. At the time, it was known as 2019-nCoV.

January 8: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they’re leaving roles as senior royals.

January 8: Following the strike that killed Soleimani, Iran launches ballistic missiles at military bases in Iraq, injuring Americans.

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Iranian bombing caused a crater at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The Pentagon now says 50 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury caused by the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on an air base in Iraq where U.S. and coalition troops had taken cover in advance. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

January 8: All 176 passengers aboard a Ukrainian flight die in a crash in Iran.

Snow-covered flowers and candles are seen outside of the family bakery of Ayeshe Pourghadheri and her daughter Fatemah Pasavand, who were among the Canadian victims in the Jan. 8 Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of the plane that killed all 176 people on board. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

January 11: China records its first coronavirus death.

January 14: Astros’ A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow fired amid team cheating scandal.

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, and A.J. Hinch pose after Hinch is introduced as the new manager of the baseball club in Houston. Hinch and Luhnow were fired Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, after being suspended for their roles in the team's extensive sign-stealing scheme from 2017. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

January 16: The impeachment trial for President Donald Trump begins.

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

January 20: Washington reports the first coronavirus case in the U.S.

January 24: Explosion rocks hundreds of homes in northwest Houston.

This aerial photo taken from video provided by KTRK-TV shows damage to buildings after an explosion in Houston on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A large explosion left rubble scattered in the area, damaged nearby homes and was felt for miles away. A fire continues to burn and people have been told to avoid the area. (KTRK-TV via AP)

January 26: Kobe and Gigi Bryant, along with seven other passengers – including some from the Houston area -- die in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, in Calabasas, Calif. Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

January 31: The United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost during the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 2, 2020. Long-awaited trade talks between the EU and Britain kick off Monday amid deep tensions over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's threat to walk away from the talks if not enough progress is made within four months. (Olivier Hoslet. Pool Photo via AP)

February 4: The Iowa caucus results are delayed due to “quality control.”

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, a precinct captain from Des Moines, Iowa, holds his iPhone showing the Iowa Democratic Partys caucus-reporting app. The botched Iowa caucuses may have been a cautionary tale on the perils of relying on previously unused technology for a grand civic event such as an election or the census. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

February 5: President Trump is acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment.

President Donald Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, ion February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After five months of congressional hearings and investigations about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the U.S. Senate formally acquitted the president on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

February 11: The WHO names the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

February 24: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

February 27: Massive water main break in Houston floods streets. The massive 35-year-old pipe, which is connected to a plant that supplies nearly 50% of the city’s water, broke while crews were working to repair a leak that had been detected along Clinton Drive near the Interstate 610 East Loop.

February 29: First death from coronavirus reported in Washington State.

March 5: Sen. Elizabeth Warren drops out of the 2020 presidential race. She eventually endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo presumptive Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden stand on stage during a break at a presumptive Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

March 10: Italy becomes the first country to implement a nationwide lockdown. China previously put a lockdown on Wuhan on January 23.

March 11: The WHO declares the coronavirus a pandemic. President Trump declared a national emergency two days later.

March 11: Houston Rodeo canceled. The event was canceled after a Montgomery County coronavirus patient, identified only as a man in his 40s who lives in Montgomery County, attended the barbecue cookoff at the Rodeo.

March 16: Worst drop on Wall Street since 1987 amid coronavirus fears.

March 24: The 2020 Summer Olympics postponed until 2021.

April 2: Global coronavirus cases surpass one million.

April 8: Sen. Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 Democratic race for the presidency, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee in the race against President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

April 9: The state of New York alone has the highest number of coronavirus cases than any country in the world.

April 20: Oil plummets below $0 per barrel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest and may cut planned capital expenditures as crude prices sink. The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 20% since the start of the year, and 8% in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the spreading coronavirus drags on the global economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)

April 28: The number of U.S. coronavirus cases surpasses 1 million.

We’ve been through a lot, y’all. What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.