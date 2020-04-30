ASK 2: Who is responsible for cleaning up car parts after a crash?

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who is responsible for cleaning up car parts after a crash?

Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, their crews are typically on the scene to make sure the roadway is cleared before lanes are opened back up in the event of a big closure.

However, if they are not on scene, then the tow truck drivers or first responders may either pick up the debris or move it to the side of the road.

If TXDOT’s maintenance crews or contractors see it at a later time, they will remove the debris.

It does help when citizens let them know of issues including crash debris. TXDOT asks folks to communicate with them, if they see debris on the road through their website.

Do you have a question that you need answering? Submit it in the form below: