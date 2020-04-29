PHOTOS: Houstonians were asked to share images of their superheroes and here are a few of our favorites.

Tuesday, April 28 marked National Superhero Day and KPRC 2 is recognizing those on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus.

We asked you to share photos of those you know who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what was sent in:

“These guys are superheroes and everyone down stream all the way to end users because without them no response would have ever happened.”

“My superhero is my cousin, on the front lines taking care of patients in Cincinnati.”

“My superhero and wife, Dr. Anna Foster 😍 Pets need care too. And as a Veterinarian, she works with those who have no voice.”

THS Medical Clinic in Dayton.