PHOTOS: Houstonians were asked to share images of their superheroes and here are a few of our favorites.

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, National Superhero Day, Coronavirus
Hospital staff outside the William Harvey Hospital to salute local heroes and care workers during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support workers and carers fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Ashford, England, Thursday April 23, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Gareth Fuller / PA via AP)
Tuesday, April 28 marked National Superhero Day and KPRC 2 is recognizing those on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus.

We asked you to share photos of those you know who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what was sent in:

“These guys are superheroes and everyone down stream all the way to end users because without them no response would have ever happened.”

“My superhero is my cousin, on the front lines taking care of patients in Cincinnati.”

“My superhero and wife, Dr. Anna Foster 😍 Pets need care too. And as a Veterinarian, she works with those who have no voice.”

THS Medical Clinic in Dayton.

