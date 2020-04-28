What Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order means for sports

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday detailing phase one of reopening the Texas economy.

Abbott listed restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses among those that will be permitted to open Friday under specific health protocols.

He also said that while people should avoid gyms, public swimming pools and interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and arcades, outdoor sports are fair game.

The order reads in part :

“This executive order does not prohibit people from … visiting parks, hunting or fishing or engaging in physical activity like jogging, bicycling or other outdoor sports so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

Anyone who chooses to go out and engage is some form of physical activity must remember to adhere to social distancing guidelines, so sports that require close contact may not be OK.

