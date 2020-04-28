This anti-vaccine activist told police she wouldn’t leave the playground during stay-at-home order

BOISE, Id – A Boise-area woman is apologizing for her mistakes after she was confronted by police for refusing to leave a neighborhood playground closed to the public.

Sara Brady, 40, says she was “on edge with constant stress” at home with her children who are all cooped up due to the coronavirus pandemic, eventually deciding to take them to the local playground for a “play date”.

Body cam video had surfaced where officers were asking Brady and her children to leave the playground, as part of the stay-at-home order issued by Idaho Gov. Brad Little. She argued with the officers until they lost patience with her.

“I let my frustrations get the better of me,” she said in a statement addressed to local media, which is a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

Brady was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on a closed playground.

Protesters who were against the arrest gathered at the officer’s home who cited Brady, and later gathered at Brady’s home.

“However, this is not an excuse for my behavior and my part in what happened,” she said, “I never thought a knee-jerk comment made to you out of frustration … would create such a divide.”