Join virtual town hall to hear latest on COVID-19 pandemic from Mayor Turner, Congresswoman Garcia and more

HOUSTON – Do you have questions on what Houston-area officials are doing to battle the coronavirus pandemic? If so, Mayor Sylvester Turner is inviting the public to watch a Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall Tuesday.

Officials said at 5 p.m., Houstonians will have an opportunity to learn about work on the local, state and federal level to help working families and small businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will include Mayor Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Senator Carol Alvarado, and Laila Woc-Colburn, MD.

Members of the public may watch the town hall meeting on the HTV Houston Television Facebook Page and Channel 16.