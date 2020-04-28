Baylor University plans to resume in-person teaching and allow students to return to dorms this fall

As schools across the state remain closed for the foreseeable future, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone announced Monday that the university intends to resume in-person teaching and allow students to return to the dorms this fall.

Livingstone said moving forward with the plan "depends greatly" on the progression of the new coronavirus in Waco and the surrounding area, "and the continued information we receive daily from government and public health officials."

In a written statement, Livingstone noted that the university is "not planning for a 'normal start' of the fall semester, given the lack of a treatment protocol or vaccine for COVID-19." The school is also preparing to adapt its instructional and residential life models and on-campus activities, as needed, to protect the campus community, she said.

Baylor's news came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state's stay-at-home order will expire at the end of the month and that Texas restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen on Friday at 25% capacity. — Alex Samuels

