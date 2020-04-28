Ask 2: What’s happening with the 610/69 project in southwest Houston?

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Where is TXDOT on the 610/69 project in southwest Houston?

The answer: Here is an update on the 610/69 project.

The Texas Department of Transportation recently opened the new I-69 (Southwest Freeway) northbound connector ramp to I-610 (West Loop) southbound. They also opened the Fournace Place exit from the connector ramp. So, if you are coming from Sugarland and want to go to Bellaire, you can use this exit ramp without having to get onto I-610.

Also, here is what TXDOT is currently working on:

• Demolition of the old IH 69 northbound to IH 610 southbound connector will be demolished. This will allow for the work to progress on the IH 610 northbound to IH 69 southbound connector.

• The IH 610 southbound mainlane exit to Fournace Place is expected to open by May 2020.

• The IH 610 southbound entrance ramp at Hidalgo/Westheimer is estimated to be open by May 2020.

Looking ahead at the next couple months, the following is where TXDOT will focus their attention:

• The IH 69 northbound feeder road between IH 610 West Loop and Newcastle Drive is estimated to be complete by late Summer 2020.

• The IH 610 southbound entrance ramp from Fournace Place will be closed by May 2020.

• Major work for the IH 610 northbound to IH 69 southbound will follow. This will require major closures for both IH 610 West Loop main lanes and IH 69 Southwest Freeway main lanes (this will not happen simultaneously.)

• Major work for the IH 610 southbound to IH 69 northbound will also follow. This will require major closures for both IH 610 West Loop main lanes and IH 69 /Southwest Freeway main Lanes (this will not happen simultaneously.)