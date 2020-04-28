5 things Houstonians need to know for Tuesday, April 28

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, April 28:

1. Gov. Greg Abbott announces stay home order to expire Thursday, some businesses to reopen Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will allow his statewide “stay home” order to expire on April 30, and Phase 1 of reopening the Texas economy will begin on May 1.

Abbott said that the reopening of these businesses was on a voluntary basis and business owners could choose whether to reopen.

Abbott said that he aimed for Phase 2 of the reopening to begin on May 18. For that to happen, he said Texas needed to ensure there weren’t any new flare-ups of coronavirus in the time that Phase 1 was implemented.

Read more.

2. Harris County judge says she will amend mask order to conform with Gov. Abbott’s order. See how other local leaders reacted

Hidalgo issued a controversial order last week requiring all Harris County residents to wear a mask in public for 30 days. If people did not comply with the order, she said the penalty could be a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail. Abbott’s Monday order superseded her order and he said that while masks were encouraged, they were not mandated.

In response, Hidalgo issued a statement to KPRC 2 saying she was disappointed “to see folks politicize public health" and that she would amend her order to conform with Abbott’s order. Read her full statement below:

Read more.

3. These are the minimum health protocols set up by Gov. Abbott for businesses, groups reopening Friday

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that starting Friday, some businesses and groups can start reopening provided they follow strict guidelines.

The guidelines include limited occupancy, restricted access, and social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Read more.

4. Churches, places of worship allowed to expand occupancy beginning Friday, Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that starting Friday, churches and other places of worship can expand occupancy as Texas begins a phased reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott said that while religious institutions were allowed to stay open through the stay home order that expires Thursday, they will be allowed to expand occupancy while maintaining social distancing and hygiene standards beginning Friday.

Read more.

5. Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy

The White House readied new guidelines Monday on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as President Donald Trump sought to regain his footing after weeks of criticism and detours created in part by his sideshows. Trump appeared reluctant to cede the spotlight, with on-off-on plans for a press conference to capture the flurry of action.

As part of the guidelines effort, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to release new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings.

The White House was unveiling what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for COVID-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month. Trump and administration medical experts outlined the plan on a call with governors Monday afternoon, before Trump announced that businesses such as CVS would expand access to tests across the country.

Monday’s developments were meant to fill critical gaps in White House plans to begin “reopening” the nation, ramping up testing for the virus while shifting the president’s focus toward recovery from the economic collapse caused by the outbreak.

Read more.

