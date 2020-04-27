Houston teen creates ‘Be Safe Badge’ to promote social distancing

HOUSTON – A Houston teen has created a way to remind people to keep their social distance.

Sam Katcher designed the Be Safe Badge, a printed marker encased in plastic with lights to remind people to stay six-feet away.

He sent local nurses a few of his badges and recently received a call from a Dallas hospital asking for some.

“I came up with the idea to create a badge for everybody to help social distancing six feet away from each other to help start that,” Sam said.

His mother Kathy Katcher said the visible reminder works.

“You will realize that people will immediately start to social distance from you and then other people who are around you," Kathy said. "The room that you are in, people will start to social distance not just from you, but from each other too”

The profits from the badge are used to create more badges, Sam said.

To learn more about the Be Safe Badge, visit this link.