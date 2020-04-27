Here is why this Houston-based company did apply for federal loan while thousands of employees are furloughed

HOUSTON – Houston-based Landry’s has opted not to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a press release.

The private family-owned business said when the program was announced they were advised that the fund would allow them to bring thousands of employees back to work. Landry’s is comprised of more than 600 restaurants across the world.

While an eligible recipient, Landry’s said if they took the federal dollars smaller companies would go without the aid.

“Although we are an eligible recipient, we have since learned that if our Company received these funds, we would prevent smaller companies from receiving aid of their own. For this reason, we have made the decision to deny assistance that would be made available to us through the Program,” Landry’s wrote in a press release.

Nearly a month ago, Landry’s temporarily lay off 40,000 employees, according to Bloomberg.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets, the Golden Nugget casinos, and hundreds restaurants including Del Frisco’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp, said his empire is losing an average of $1 million per day in sales due to the coronavirus, CNBC reports.