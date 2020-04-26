What was said Sunday about Trump’s comments that coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant

An aggrieved Trump blames press for furor over disinfectant comments as Birx defends him

(CNN) -- The furor over President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant mounted Sunday as the President avoided the briefing room and one of his top medical advisers insisted his remarks were misinterpreted.

After several days in which state public health officials have rushed to issue urgent warnings to Americans about the dangers of ingesting disinfectants, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, sidestepped the opportunity to amplify that message Sunday.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper what the American people should know about disinfectants and the human body, she instead defended the President's tendency to muse aloud about his ideas as he processes new information, and suggested that the media had missed the point of the White House presentation.

Birx noted that when Trump made the remark Thursday, he was engaged in a "dialogue" with William Bryan, the acting head of science at the Department of Homeland Security, about a study detailing the use of light and disinfectants to help kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

"I think I've made it clear that this was a musing, as you described," Birx told Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday, dodging a question about whether she's bothered by having to spend time discussing the President's comments, by criticizing "the news cycle."

"I think we're missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing as an American people to continue to protect one another," Birx said. "We should be having that dialogue about asymptomatics. We should be having that dialogue about this unique clotting that we're seeing."

On Thursday, Trump veered into dangerous territory as he questioned whether it would be possible to kill the coronavirus by streaming light into the body or through a shot of disinfectant.

With aides clearly concerned that contradicting him might lead to their exits during a pandemic, no one corrected him in that moment. On Thursday in the midst of Trump's tangent about disinfectant, Birx stared hard at the floor, briefly telling him when he asked, that she'd never heard of sun or heat as a coronavirus treatment.

The consequences were serious: in the past few days state officials and disinfectant manufacturers repeatedly warned Americans about the dangers of using chemicals or household cleaners in any other manner than what is printed on the label.

During a Saturday afternoon briefing, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported a significant increase in calls to poison control, including, she said, someone who tried using a detergent-based solution like a sinus rinse and another person who gargled with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an effort to kill germs.

"Injecting, ingesting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous," Ezike warned. "It is not advised and can be deadly."

Trump's controversial comments offered an opening to Biden, who weighed in on Twitter: "I can't believe I have to say this," Biden tweeted Friday, but please don't drink bleach."

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday likened the President's suggestion to "embalming," telling Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," "We spend a lot of time on what the President said, when, and -- disinfectant in the body. You know what they call that? They call that embalming. That's the medical term."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his state's poison control hotline has now received "hundred of calls" from people "asking about injecting or ingesting these disinfectants."

"I think it is critical that the President of the United States -- when people are really scared and in the middle of this worldwide pandemic -- that in these press conferences, that we really get the facts out there," Hogan told CBS.

