More than 1,700 Houstonians and 10,000 Texans have recovered from COVID-19

1,725 patients infected with COVID-19 have recovered in Harris County and Houston, Harris County Public Health reports.

Statewide, Texas has achieved more than 10,000 recoveries.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, nearly 25,000 Texans tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 26.

More than 5,000 cases were confirmed in the Houston-area.

As of April 26, Harris County Public Health reports nearly 4,000 active cases in Harris County and Houston combined.