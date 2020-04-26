Montgomery County Tax Office provides 4-month extension on property tax payment agreements

Conroe, TX – The Montgomery County Tax Office is providing a four-month extension of all property payment agreements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tax-assessor-collector’s office announced in a release.

Taxpayers will not be required to pay their March, April, May and June 2020 payments until the end of the contract, and the agreements will not be defaulted. However, penalty and interest will continue to accrue. The Tax Office does not have the statutory authority to waive legislatively mandated penalty and interest, according to the release.

"I hope this extension will help ease property owners’ burden during this difficult time,” said Tammy McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montgomery County Tax Office has temporarily halted litigation and foreclosure proceedings. Property owners that owe delinquent taxes are encouraged to make partial payments or contact the tax office for payment options, according to the release.

The Montgomery County Tax Office has temporarily barred visitors amid the pandemic but continues to offer its services remotely by providing phone assistance and processing mail, drop-box and online transactions.

"I encourage customers to utilize our online or mail services until we are able to resume normal operations,” said McRae.