Igloo’s $100,000 donation to CDC Foundation funds PPE for Houston healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Igloo is helping provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for Houston healthcare workers through a donation of more than $100,000 to the CDC Foundation’s coronavirus response fund.

Igloo donated 100% of profits from all Playmate Coolers sold on its website in the past month to the CDC Foundation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, the foundation is utilizing the donation from Igloo to secure and deliver PPE to the Houston Department of Health.

Once PPE is delivered, the Houston Department of Health will then be able to distribute masks, gowns and thermometers directly to local locations in need.

“Igloo is thrilled to be donating $100,000 of personal protective equipment to the Houston Department of Health. We’re incredibly proud of our team, grateful to the CDC Foundation, and humbled by our fans and customers who all pulled together so quickly to make this happen,” Igloo President and CEO Dave Allen said. “The PPE will directly and positively impact the health and well-being of the incredible health care workers in the local community that is home to so many of Igloo’s staff, families, and friends. We extend our most gracious thanks to those on the front lines.”

Due to its initial success, in an effort to raise more funds to donate, Igloo is extending the promotion through May 1.

Playmate Coolers are available in a variety of designs and sell from $15.99 - $60 on Igloo’s website.

Igloo will donate 100% of profits each Playmate Cooler sold on its website to the coronavirus response fund.

“In this critical time, I am pleased to see so much support to combat COVID-19. Igloo’s generous contribution will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and provide much needed protection for healthcare workers,” CEO and president of the CDC Foundation Judy Monroe said. “I am grateful for Igloo’s support and the contributions of their customers. Together we will combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”