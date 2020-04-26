82ºF

Bring the fun of a playground to your backyard with these play sets you can buy online

Playground
Playground (Pixabay)

Area playgrounds are off-limits amid the pandemic so bring the fun of the park playground to your backyard with these play sets you can order online:

Inflatable Rainbow Sprinkler

Inflatable Rainbow Sprinkler (Pottery Barn)

Pottery Barn | $159

Want to snag something awesome for the kids but don’t necessarily want something permanent? Consider Pottery Barn’s inflatable rainbow sprinkler.

Dome Climber

Dome climber (Home Depot)

Home Depot | $99.99

Got a kiddo who loves to climb? The dome climber is a great addition to a small yard and it even comes with a cover perfect for forts.

Wooden Sandbox

Wooden sandbox (Magic Cabin)

Magic Cabin | $299

Do your children miss the beach? Bring the beach to your backyard with this sandbox.

Kids Wooden Playhouse

Walmart | $199

Jump start your kiddo’s creativity with this wooden playhouse perfect for small yards.

Wooden Playhouse (KPRC 2)

The Ultimate Playset

Costco Playset (Costco)

Costco | $1,999.99

If you’ve got the money to spend, consider this playset from Costco. It’s got it all, from a slide to swings to a wooden house on the bottom level.

