Bring the fun of a playground to your backyard with these play sets you can buy online
Area playgrounds are off-limits amid the pandemic so bring the fun of the park playground to your backyard with these play sets you can order online:
Inflatable Rainbow Sprinkler
Pottery Barn | $159
Want to snag something awesome for the kids but don’t necessarily want something permanent? Consider Pottery Barn’s inflatable rainbow sprinkler.
Dome Climber
Home Depot | $99.99
Got a kiddo who loves to climb? The dome climber is a great addition to a small yard and it even comes with a cover perfect for forts.
Wooden Sandbox
Magic Cabin | $299
Do your children miss the beach? Bring the beach to your backyard with this sandbox.
Kids Wooden Playhouse
Walmart | $199
Jump start your kiddo’s creativity with this wooden playhouse perfect for small yards.
The Ultimate Playset
Costco | $1,999.99
If you’ve got the money to spend, consider this playset from Costco. It’s got it all, from a slide to swings to a wooden house on the bottom level.
