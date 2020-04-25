The Woodlands opening tennis courts within social distancing limits

THE WOODLANDS – The Woodlands will begin reopening tennis courts to the public.

Chairman Gordy Bunch said the Board of Directors approved the measure Friday and will meet weekly to determine how and when to open the facilities.

“This is the first step in moving forward to open The Woodlands facilities,” Bunch said in a release. “We’re closely following the guidelines set forth at the national, state, and county levels. As we open facilities, we strongly encourage our residents to use sound judgment of protecting yourself, practicing good hygiene, and respecting fellow residents.”

The reopening of tennis courts will be done in compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines, Bunch said.

Regulations include removing nets on courts next to each other to keep participant numbers to a minimum, according to the township. Tennis courts with a two-court system will have one net removed, while three-court systems will have the center net removed. At this time, no programs or court reservations will be offered.

All trails and pathways are also open in The Woodlands.