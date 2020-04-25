Kingwood resident Jade Simmons running for president

Kingwood resident Jade Simmons launched a campaign to run for president. Simmons is running as an Independent.

Simmons is a pianist and motivational speaker. Simmons has crafted her campaign around a movement dubbed “Operation Restoration.”

“Our next leader will have to be completely non-partisan,” her campaign website reads. "She will have no agenda but will be on a mission to restore our highest forms of greatness. She will have no party loyalties and no base except the nation itself. Jade Simmons is that exciting, new option for these all-important times. "

For more information on her campaign, visit jadesimmons.mykajabi.com/operationrestoration2020.