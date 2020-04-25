Houston pizza delivery driver shot during robbery, police say

HOUSTON – A pizza delivery driver was shot during a robbery Friday night in the 2700 block of Reed Road, Houston Police said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 11:54 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at a Pizza Hut location at 9441 Cullen Boulevard they located a man with a gunshot wound on his hip. The man was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the man is a Pizza Hut delivery driver. He was making a delivery nearby at a residence in the 2700 block of Reed Road when two men robbed and shot him. Investigators believe the delivery was a setup.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.