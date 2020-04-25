COVID-19 testing site closing under United Memorial due to low numbers, reopening under new group Monday

SUGAR LAND – The last few cars were tested Friday for COVID-19 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

United Memorial Medical Center is ending its affiliation with the location because traffic has slowed to a crawl in recent days. The facility opened three weeks ago, and at least 200 people came for free screening each day, without having to pre-register.

"I think a lot of the people in the area who know about us testing there have come through," said Duni Hebron, director of government relations & communications for UMMC.

AccessHealth, another medical group, will continue coronavirus testing at the site in conjunction with Fort Bend County.

UMMC is moving testing inside its hospital less than a mile from the Smart Financial and will open a drive-up site, which will be announced at a later date.

UMMC is urging all residents to take advantage of any free testing.

"It's very critical that people get tested," said Hebron. "Some people may have it, but they do not know that they have it and they are infecting other people. So everyone needs to get tested."

On Monday, testing will resume for free. However, people will need to be pre-registered.