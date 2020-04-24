In Illinois, governor extends stay-at-home order through May 30

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued its rounds.

Pritzker’s decree, which was to expire April 30, was relaxed to allow for some outdoor activities, many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments, and to allow some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders.

While already strongly recommended, face coverings for anyone older than 2 will be required in public, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can’t be maintained.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

The order is meant to keep people from venturing out and interacting in crowds, an easy means of transmission for the coronavirus.