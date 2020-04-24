Arrests made in beating, robbery of man who was put on life support, police say

HOUSTON – Arrests have been made in the beating and robbery of a man in southwest Houston, police said.

The man was put on life support after being beaten and robbed in a parking lot.

Daniel Musterman, 53, was beaten in the parking lot of a Walmart in the afternoon on Thursday, April 9, in the 9500 block of S. Post Oak Road, at the intersection of West Bellfort, Houston police said. Police said Jahad Hill and Jeremiah King have been arrested for the incident.

“He’s still on life support and doctors said he has developed more bleeding in his brain. They did ask us what we would want to do if he does not improve,” Daniel’s sister Debbie Musterman told KPRC 2 on April 10, a day after the incident.

Musterman was caring for his 87-year-old mother who has Alzheimer’s, according to his family. He drove to Walmart Thursday to pick up a few items for his mother.

“According to the police department, he was accosted there after he parked,” Musterman’s sister said, adding he was “beaten in his head and on his back,” before falling back and hitting his head.

Houston police said there were witnesses in the parking lot.

“I believe it was driven out of desperation -- or maybe evil,” Debbie Musterman said.